‘Screamed Bloody Murder': Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Deadpool Suit Left His Kids Scared

Ryan Reynolds is awaiting the much-anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine to hit the theaters in July this year. While Marvel fans are eagerly waiting to see the disfigured Canadian mercenary break the fourth wall with his humor, Reynolds’s children seem to feel unsafe from the supervillain-turned-superhero.

Reynolds, whose recently released live-action animation film IF is about imaginary friends, said that even if his kids have some, Deadpool is not one of them. During his appearance on Today recently, he said, “My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there’s always somebody standing behind me and I turn around quickly like a horror movie and I realize no, it’s just Harvey from the old movie Harvey. It’s a 6 ft 5 rabbit.”

However, the show host jokingly said “At least it’s not Deadpool. That would be…that’s NSFK. Not safe for kids.” To which, Reynolds agreed and said he has ruined it for his kids because he houses the original Deadpool suit., “like a mold of my body downstairs in the basement.” Reynold recalled how one night one of his kids went down to the basement, saw a silhouette of it, and began screaming “bloody murder.” He continued, “I ran down there because I forgot it was down there and I screamed bloody murder. So yeah no, everybody’s pretty well damaged.”

About Ryan Reynold’s personal life

The 47-year-old actor met Blake Lively during the filming of Green Lantern in early 2010 and began dating in 2011. They tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina and now are parents to four children, four-and-a-half-year-old Betty, seven-and-a-half-year-old Ines, nine-year-old James, and the youngest whose name and gender is yet to be revealed.

About Ryan Reynolds's latest and upcoming projects

The latest family comedy film IF was released on May 17 and has received mixed critical reviews until now. Directed by John Krasinski, the film stars Krasinski, Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas along with voices lent by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell. Fans were excited to see Reynolds in a role out of the Deadpool suit and seem to have loved it.

While one of the most-awaited Marvel movies Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26. The upcoming third installment in the Deadpool franchise is co-written and directed by Shawn Levy. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Deadpool) is paired with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to take part in a mission given by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), after being called away from his tranquil family life. The task assigned to them has the power to fundamentally alter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and alter how Multiverse functions. It is expected that Deadpool and Wolverine will relive some of the most iconic MCU moments in the movie.

