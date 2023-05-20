Screen Guild Awards 2024: Date, venue, submission calendar and everything you need to know

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is all set to take place on February 24, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.The awards ceremony will be held right before the voting for the Oscars closes. SAG Awards are one of the most prominent and prestigious awards events in the Hollywood film industry other than Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. The SAG awards were founded in 1995 to honor outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards:

When will 2024 SAG Awards be held?

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. It is falling in the same calendar slot as the 2023 SAG Awards and will take place just before the Oscar voting period closes.

When will the SAG Award nominees for 2024 be made public?

The SAG Awards nominees will be announced a month and a half before the ceremony i.e., on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

What time do the SAG Awards 2024 begin?

The SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m ET. PT/8 p.m.





Who will host the SAG Awards in 2024?

The hosts of 2024 SAG Awards are yet to be announced. Recently, hostless ceremonies have been popular, but nobody can predict what Netflix will choose to do.

How to watch and stream the SAG Awards in 2024?

You can watch the direct live streaming of the 2024 SAG Awards which will be available on Netflix. The SAG Awards shifted last year to Netflix in a multi-year arrangement after airing on cable networks TBS and TNT for years.





What is the eligibility for 2024 SAG Award?

Acting performances that debuted or were broadcast in 2023 will be honoured at the 2024 SAG Awards.

What are the key deadlines and dates for submissions?

Here’re key deadlines and submission dates leading to 2024 SAG Awards:

On Monday, August 28 - Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

On Friday, October 27 - Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

On Monday, December 4 -Nominations Voting Opens

On Sunday, January 7 -Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)

On Wednesday, January 10 -Nominations Announced

On Wednesday, January 17 -Final Voting Opens













