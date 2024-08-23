‘Script Kept On Changing’: Zoë Kravitz Reveals How The Cultural #MeToo Movement Impacted Her Film Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz started working on her crime thriller film Blink Twice before The #MeToo Movement brought a drastic cultural impact on society, especially female representation. As a result, she had to keep rewriting and polishing the script and come up with a less provocative title for the film—from P**sy Island to Blink Twice.

In 2017, when Kravitz started writing the script, she was inspired to tell a story that addressed gender and power dynamics, a subject that hardly gets any spotlight. Growing up as the daughter of two famous people, a unique perspective on gender and power dynamics was instilled in her from a young age.

"It came from many years of living life as a woman in this world, in rooms with powerful people in them, and witnessing these power dynamics from a very young age, and being interested in that," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Not just her mother but also watching her friends and family members who are women in a completely different sphere of life, Kravitz could understand how power dynamics play out on different levels. Therefore, including this perspective in her directorial debut was important for her. "It was definitely an interesting process," she added.

However, amidst the creative process, The #MeToo Movement swept the world away with its cultural impact. This erupted conversations about the message and purpose behind Blink Twice. The Batman actress wanted the subject to inspire, so the script was updated over and over again.

"A lot of subject matters and things that are in the script kept on changing quite drastically culturally in the zeitgeist," she told the outlet. "And so, of course, we had to rewrite and adapt to that as well. So, there were many different versions of this world and of the story," she added. She explained the creative process as a “living breathing thing” they were trying to catch up to because it felt alive.

Kravitz shared that in the original script, the danger felt a lot more “in your face,” but in the final script made in the post #MeToo Movement world, the conversation has been had, so the rules and the way they play the game have become different.

Blink Twice will hit the theaters on August 23.