Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd passes away at 56 after battling with brain tumour

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd, who also appeared in shows like Seinfeld and Modern Family, passes away at 56 after battling with a brain tumour.

Hollywood actor Sam Lloyd, who was known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland in popular comedy-drama television series Scrubs, passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with cancer. According to a report by Variety, Sam’s confirmed the new and stated that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer in 2019 and it had spread to his spine and lungs. The agent revealed that the actor found out about the disease shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their firstborn.

In addition to Scrubs, during the course of his career in the entertainment industry, Sam added various popular projects to his acting credits. He appeared in shows like Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, The West Wing, Cougar Town, Malcolm in the Middle, and Shameless. The actor also appeared in films Flubber and Galaxy Quest. Reportedly, he was also a musician and sang in an a cappella group The Blanks and also played guitar in a band called The Butties.

Mourning the actor’s death, Scrubs’ creator Bill Lawrence tweeted, “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.” Actor Zach Braff, who played the lead character in the show wrote, “Rest In peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

