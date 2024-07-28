SDCC 2024: Thunderbolts* Cast Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh And David Harbour Talks Movie; Reveals Lewis Pullman's Mystery Role

Stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Hannah John-Kamen, along with director Jake Schreier, attended a panel at the comic book studio to reveal details about their upcoming team-up movie, Thunderbolts*. Directed by Jake Schreier, the upcoming Phase 5 movie features an unusual mix of antiheroes and villains as they embark on an unknown mission that could change the MCU's landscape.

Thunderbolts* cast reveals new details about the movie

Thunderbolts* features a cast including Pugh as Yelena Belova, Stan as Bucky Barnes, Harbour as the Red Guardian, Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, John-Kamen as Ghost, Russell as John Walker, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Though it was previously rumored that Harrison Ford would carry over his character U.S. President Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross from Captain America: Brave New World, the panel made clear that he is not actually in Thunderbolts.

Harbour, wearing his Red Guardian costume, expressed offense at the lack of other costumes, but unironically praised Pugh and other costars like Russell, highlighting that Yelena is the undisputed star in Thunderbolts. "They're all wonderful, but I do have a favorite, and her name is Florence Pugh," Harbour said on stage.

He continued, "She is just electric to work with. There's complexity in their relationship this time around, and we got to go to all these different levels. He's a terrible narcissist who has a hard time showing up for other people, and she is very dedicated to killing people. It's not a great start to a relationship."

Pugh said her favorite part of the movie was the stunts. "We all like feeling cool doing stunts," Pugh said, "but I can't claim all the stunts. I like doing my own stunts but I also appreciate that [the stunt crew] makes it look cooler."

Marvel Studios debuts Thunderbolts* footage at SDCC

Hall H attendees got a taste of the movie's action in exclusive footage played in the room. The footage teases a mysterious character, Bob, played by Lewis Pullman, who is believed to be the powerful Marvel superhero known as the Sentry, also known as Robert Reynolds. The character is seen in a hospital gown, able to withstand bullets with little difficulty, and is rumored to be invulnerable.

Based on reports of the first Thunderbolts* footage shown in SDCC, the story will definitely explore these characters at a vulnerable point after everything they have been through in their respective projects. While time will tell if this is how Valentina is operating, it wouldn't come as a shock if she is taking advantage of them at their lowest points as she puts this team together.

Thunderbolts*, the MCU's version of DC's Suicide Squad, shares similarities with the two teams. The San Diego Comic-Con footage highlights the complex place of these morally gray characters, making their creation intriguing to follow in the Thunderbolts* film.

"They are barely heroes," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said in an interview with EW. "None of them would consider themselves heroes. When your de facto leader is Bucky Barnes, that's sort of all you need to know. That's the trickle-down."

Thunderbolts* release date was previously pushed due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes last year. The movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

