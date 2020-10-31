Sean Connery: First James Bond actor passes away at 90; Family confirms 007 star died peacefully in his sleep

Sean Connery who is known for his role as the first James Bond, recently passed away at the age of 90 while in the Bahamas.

Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond has passed away at 90. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep, while in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time", his son confirmed via BBC News. The Scottish veteran’s acting career spanned decades and won an Oscar in 1988 for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables. Sir Sean's other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

The actor starred in seven 007 films between 1962 and 1983 and is often regarded as one of the best on-screen portrayals of the British spy. With a career spread over decades, an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes were among the several accolades the actor was honoured with.

Sir Sean’s son Jason Connery told BBC that his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight. He continued: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Sir Sean was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls. He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000. In August, he celebrated his 90th birthday.

