Sean Diddy Combs Accuser Speaks Out In New Documentary Exposing Rapper; Makes Shocking Claims
One of Sean Diddy Combs’s accusers made a shocking remark in the bombshell trailer of the upcoming documentary The Fall of Diddy. Find out all about her allegations against the rapper!
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape.
Sean Diddy Combs's accusers expose the disgraced music mogul in the trailer of the upcoming bombshell documentary The Fall of Diddy, which was dropped by Investigation Discovery on January 9.
The rapper is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn jail over a slew of sexual assault and rape charges. He has also been charged with alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Although Diddy has vehemently denied all claims and pleaded guilty, the sexual assault charges piling up against him have made the case inescapable for him. The documentary trailer featured one of his accusers, Thalia Graves, who made the shocking claim that she always believed herself to be the "only victim."
In September, she accused the rapper of raping her and filming the incident in 2001. In one of her press interactions, she revealed that Diddy and his bodyguard Joseph Sherman, known as Big Joe, were involved in the act.
"I have PTSD, depression and anxiety. I'm emotionally scarred," she said at the time. Graves claimed that the incident made it difficult for her to form healthy relationships and feel safe in her “own skin.”
The documentary, which premieres later this month on HBO Max as a two-part series, featured many other assault victims exposing Diddy. It included his former producer, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, and former Vibe magazine Editor-in-Chief Danyel Smith, to name a few.
Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.