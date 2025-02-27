Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay Z Are Now After Lawyer Tony Buzbee as Their Case Is Dismissed

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs and Jay Z were alleged of raping a 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV VMAs. The case was, however, dismissed by the plaintiff, Jane Doe, on February 14, 2025.

Following the dismissal of the harassment case, both the rappers are now after her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who is known to represent dozens of alleged victims of sexual assault, in Sean Diddy Combs’s case.

Buzbee is now being dragged into the federal court in New York by Combs and Shawn Carter (Jay Z) over unauthorized practice of law and in state court in California.

A tentative ruling in Jay-Z’s extortion claim against Buzbee DOA in an anti-SLAPP hearing on Tuesday before LA Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein was rendered.

In his ruling, Judge Epstein stated, “The conduct alleged raises serious questions about whether Buzbee acted with actual malice, a key component in defamation cases involving public figures.”

The judge further claimed that he would look into the arguments made by attorneys like Camille Vasquez on February 25, also noting that Buzbee liking social media posts claiming Jay Z was the male “Celebrity A” in the 2000 rape case implies a degree of malice, which is enough for a defamation case.

On October 20, a lawsuit named Sean Diddy Combs for alleged rape in 2000, along with a mention of “Celebrity A “and a female “Celebrity B,” an Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan-represented anonymous “celebrity and public figure who resides in Los Angeles.”

However, on December 8, a Texas-based lawyer refiled the suit, this time claiming that Jay-Z was Celebrity A.

Jay Z outed himself as the person who resides in L.A. by denying he had anything to do with the case. Judge Epstein has scheduled the next hearing in late March.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.