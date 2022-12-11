Sean Diddy Combs announces birth of baby girl, reveals her name in his post

Sean Love "Diddy" Combs recently made a rather surprise announcement. On December 10, Sean Love "Diddy" Combs made a major announcement on social media as h revealed that he has welcomed a new member to his family. Expressing his happiness on social media, he said, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted.

Diddy in his post further mentioned, "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" The singer who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, did not clarify his comments further. As per TMZ, a source close to Diddy has said that the baby was born in October. The identity of her mother has not been made public.

All about Diddy's children

The musician also shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. Diddy is also a father to Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter.

Diddy was last linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Although in June on a podcast interview, he spoke about his relationship status and said, "I'm single. But I'm dating. I'm just taking my time with life." He added, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times. We go to strip clubs, church."

Also, Yung Miami spoke about Diddy in an interview and said, in September, while speaking to XXL Magazine, "We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating. That's what I mean when I say we go together."