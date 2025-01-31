Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Federal Indictment Involving Two Alleged Victims; REPORT

In the new update of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his involvement in head-turning controversies, the rapper has found himself facing new claims from federal prosecutors, who have included two new victims in this case, per TMZ’s report.

The filing, which is called the superseding indictment, identifies both the individuals as Victim-2 and Victim-3, and both of them are reportedly women. Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, was previously identified as Victim-1 by the feds based on the Bad Boy Records founder’s lawyers connecting her to the brutal beating videos reportedly captured on a halfway camera.

As per TMZ, the new filing mentioned that the accused vocalist took three of those women to “engage in prostitution.” This happens to be one of the charges that he is facing already from the original indictment.

Although Diddy’s exact relationship with the women is not detailed in it, the feds say that the rapper “provided the victims with, among other things, monetary payments, career opportunities, and payment of rent and housing expenses,” according to the outlet.

New information has reportedly been added by the feds to the racketeering charge. They claimed that the accused individual was behind the criminal enterprise from 2004 to 2024. Previously, it was alleged that it began in 2008.

According to the publication, Marc Agnifilo, who represents Diddy, said that the new indictment does not contain "new offenses." He continued, “The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes.”

Agnifilo mentioned about his client’s commitment to fight those charges and win at the trial. For the unversed, the federal trial will start on May 5.