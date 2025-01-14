Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit from Anonymous Plaintiff: Details

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been named a defendant in another sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in New York by an anonymous Jane Doe. In the complaint obtained by People, the plaintiff claims the music mogul raped her in 2000 when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

The accuser details that she lived in Lower Manhattan with her parents at the time and worked as a babysitter in an apartment building where Combs’ unnamed romantic partner also lived. She says she encountered Diddy and two other men who apparently worked for him in the same structure.

According to People, Combs repeatedly asked the plaintiff if she wanted a ride home before she eventually got into his car after refusing several times.

The plaintiff says she first became alarmed when she was not dropped off at her given address but was taken to a different location. She claims she was offered a drink to “calm her down,” which caused her to feel “groggy” and “unsteady.” The plaintiff alleges that Combs then raped her.

Combs has now been named a defendant in more than 30 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Combs’ attorneys denied the allegations in a statement to People.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” his legal team said. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs is currently incarcerated at the Brooklyn Detention Center as he awaits trial on federal sex crime charges, scheduled for May. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

