Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Gets Hit With Six New Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits From Male, Female, And Teen Accusers

Another day, another lawsuit for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs—or in this case, multiple lawsuits all at once. On Monday, October 14, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims he is representing 120 people accusing the disgraced music mogul of sexual misconduct, filed six new complaints on behalf of two women and four men in the Southern District of New York, per NBC.

Outlets like People reviewed some of the complaints. The six identified plaintiffs, referred to as Jane and John Does, allege they were either sexually abused, sexually assaulted, sexually exploited, or raped by Combs in incidents between 1995 and 2021.

As per NBC News, an unidentified woman, in her complaint, alleged that in 2004, when she was 19, she and one of her female friends were invited by Combs to a Manhattan hotel room where they were forced to consume alcohol and drugs. The woman accused that the rapper and record producer threatened to “have them both killed” before he raped her, per NBC News.

As per People, a second complaint from another woman alleged that in 1995, Diddy raped her at a party celebrating the release of Biggie Smalls’ music video One More Chance in the Big Apple. The event was “packed with high-profile guests,” the complaint noted, when the Bad Boy Records producer approached the plaintiff while she danced with her friends and asked to speak to her privately.

Alone in the bathroom, Combs allegedly began kissing her aggressively. When the woman asked him to slow down, he reportedly became more aggressive, striking and slamming her head against the wall, causing her to fall on the floor. According to the complaint, Combs raped her while she lay on the floor.

Following the incident, per the complaint reviewed by the aforementioned outlets, Combs “adjusted his clothing in a nonchalant manner” and threatened the plaintiff, saying, “You better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear,” leaving her terrified for her life.

In another complaint, a man alleged that Combs sexually assaulted him in 1998, when he was 16 years old, at one of his White Parties in the Hamptons. He alleges that Combs took him to a private area and told him to “drop his pants,” asking, “Don’t you want to break into the business?” Combs, per the complaint, then proceeded to molest the young man.

The newest complaints against Combs come after he was indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but was denied bail twice by federal judges. He remains incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Combs’ arrest came after federal agents raided his homes in Beverly Hills and Miami in March.

His legal woes officially began in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend and protégé Cassandra Ventura, known as Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape and more. The following day, however, she dropped the suit after striking a deal with him.

In response to previous accusations of similar crimes against Combs, his attorney Erica Wolff wrote in a statement to People that Combs' legal team won’t address “every meritless allegation” against him, describing much of it as part of a reckless media circus. In her statement to the publication, Wolff, on behalf of her client, denied false and defamatory claims that he abused anyone, including minors. She said Combs looks forward to proving his innocence in court.

