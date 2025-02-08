Sean Diddy Combs Hit with New Assault Allegation By a 17-Year-Old in NYC Nightclub

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault, drugs, and rape.

Fresh accusations have been laid against Sean Diddy Combs in a new lawsuit that accuses the rapper of having drugged and sexually assaulted a minor at New York's Shelter nightclub in 2012. The anonymous man was 17 years old at that time.

Court documents reveal that the plaintiff, who is referred to as John Doe was allegedly admitted to the venue by a bouncer after he paid for entry. He claimed that Diddy invited him to his private table where he was served several vodka shots. This allegedly made the plaintiff lose control of his body and consciousness.

"Combs is a menace to society, women and children. To this day, (John Doe) often has nightmares of being in the back room of the nightclub, watching as Combs takes him from behind," the complaint states as per People.

The complaint claims the plaintiff was eventually taken to a back room at the SoHo club. He states that he was aware his drinks had been drugged but that he could not resist or otherwise escape. In his declaration, he describes himself as drifting in and out of consciousness, acutely aware of the assault yet powerless to halt it.

He stated that he "could feel himself losing consciousness and control of his body" before Diddy raped him. The plaintiff said he never reported the case before because of embarrassment and fear of "Combs’ power and notoriety."

Sean Diddy Combs has vehemently denied numerous claims in a series of civil lawsuits, previously calling such allegations "sickening." He has yet to comment on these new accusations.