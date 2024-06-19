Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Mayor's Request; Returns Key To New York City

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence and sexual assault.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs returned his Key to New York City at Mayor Eric Adams' request after a recent controversy. This came after surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced showing Combs in a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, as per PEOPLE. Mayor Adams expressed serious concerns, prompting an internal review by the Key to the City committee, which recommended revoking Combs' key.

In a letter to CNN, Mayor Adams condemned Combs' actions, writing, "I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence." The decision by the committee to rescind the key was part of a larger effort to maintain civic recognition standards.

Key to New York City awarded by Mayor Adams

In September 2023, Mayor Adams awarded Combs, a prominent figure in music and business, the Key to New York City. The ceremony took place in Times Square to mark the release of Combs' album, The Love Album - Off the Grid. At the time, Mayor Adams praised Combs' contributions to music, business, and philanthropy, referring to him as a bad boy of entertainment.

"The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!" Mayor Adams spoke at the ceremony, focusing on Combs' cultural impact and achievements.

A public apology by Combs

Prior to returning the key, Combs publicly apologized for his previous actions in a now-deleted Instagram video. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f---ed up," Combs admitted. He expressed regret for his actions in the 2016 video, saying unequivocally, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

Combs also disclosed his personal development efforts, which included therapy and rehabilitation. Despite his apology, new allegations of assault have surfaced against him, complicating the situation.

Ongoing legal and professional repercussions

In addition to returning the Key to New York City, Combs has encountered legal challenges. Recent lawsuits accuse him of sexual assault, with multiple women bringing forward allegations dating back years. These developments have had significant professional implications, including Combs' decision to sell his majority stake in Revolt, the media company he founded.

Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, confirmed Combs' decision to leave the company amid ongoing cases. The controversy also prompted Howard University to rescind Combs' honorary degree and return a large donation made by his foundation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

