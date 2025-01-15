Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Team Claims 'Freak Off' Videos Work in Rapper's Defense; Here's How
Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team has come forward with claims that the 'Freak Off' videos support the disgraced rapper's defense. Read on to find out how.
Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault and drugs.
According to a new court filing, the legal team for Sean "Diddy" Combs claims that videos of what they term alleged "freak offs" prove the sexual encounters to be consensual and contradict prosecution claims.
Attorneys for Combs argue that the case against him is deeply rooted in sexism and puritanical views. They stated that the prosecution's accounts of the videos were misleading.
"There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence," the filing states, as per People.
Diddy's lawyers claim, "Far from the government's lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple."
Prosecutors, however, claimed that the "freak offs" were coordinated sex performances featuring male sex workers and women who were coerced into participating.
The rap mogul's legal advocates requested that such videos, described in the indictment, be forwarded to the defense. They argued that the recordings do not establish any evidence of pressure or force being employed.
They also refuted allegations about illegal activities, including secret filming, underground locations, and the involvement of minors. Instead, they described the sex scenes as consensual performances between adults.
Combs now faces federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution following a September 2024 indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly denied the numerous allegations of sexual abuse, drugging, and rape.
Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently incarcerated without bail, is scheduled to go to trial in May 2025.