Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Team Claims The ‘Freak-off’ Videos Confirm Rapper's 'Innocence'; Details Inside
Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team has made a major revelation about the freak-off videos, claiming that they will prove the rapper’s innocence. Read the details inside.
Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault and drugs.
Sean Diddy Combs’ attorneys have made a major revelation in the ongoing case between the rapper and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The legal team has claimed that the “freak-off” videos that have been reviewed by the officials reveal that the sexual activities between Diddy Combs and Ventura had been consensual.
In a motion filed by the attorneys in the New York federal court, it is mentioned, “Having reviewed these videos, it is now abundantly clear that they confirm Mr. Combs’ innocence and that their full exculpatory value cannot be investigated and used unless they are electronically produced.”
As per the defense, in one of the videos presented, the victim, who is identified as Ventura, has been allegedly showcasing “private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship.”
Moreover, it is stated that Combs and Ventura had been dating for nearly 10 years before breaking up in 2018.
ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit from Anonymous Plaintiff: Details
The rapper’s legal team went on to reveal that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend “not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself.” Furthermore, the tapes went on to reveal that none of the two were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to the defense, there was “no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption” and “certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”
Meanwhile, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy Combs in November 2023 on the grounds of sexually abusing her.
ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Faces New Sexual Assault Lawsuit from Anonymous Plaintiff: Details