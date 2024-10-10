Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Team Escalates Case Further; Blames Federal Agents For Leaking Cassie Beating Footage

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Every day the Sean Diddy Combs case sees another angle, with something fresh and shocking surfacing. In the latest reports, the legal team of the now-disgraced rapper and the artist himself are blaming the federal government for orchestrating the leak of video of Cassie getting beaten up. They reportedly blamed that it was the federal agents who might have provided the footage to the media.

As per TMZ, who reported the news, following their study of new legal documents, the attorneys of the rapper have also accused the federal agents of misconduct in his criminal case by allegedly leaking the footage to CNN.

For those unaware, CNN was the one to publish the video where Sean Diddy Combs was seen brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie. The video happens to be from 2016 and shows the rapper having a physical altercation with Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

As per the documents, Diddy Combs is pointing towards the Department of Homeland Security and not the U.S. Attorney's office.

Per Diddy's lawyers, the rapper's team was contacted by a correspondent from CNN, who was asking for their comment on a video the network was planning to publish in a few hours. This was on May 17.

The report by TMZ also suggests that the correspondent had stated that CNN came "across a video and currently have in our possession surveillance footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016."

After the team was approached by CNN, Diddy Combs’s attorneys had emailed the prosecutors looking into the rapper's case, informing them about the word from CNN about the videotape.

"My concern is that someone (not any of you and not the lead case agents) provided this footage to CNN. I bring this to your attention solely because I imagine you didn't want this to happen any more than I do," the prosecutors wrote in an email, per TMZ.

The rapper's lawyers also state that after the footage was released, on May 17, an Assistant United States Attorney had responded, "We really appreciate you giving us a heads up. We have now seen the video."

Now Diddy’s attorneys are blaming DHS for being the source of the leak, also pointing out that DHS was often quoted in news stories following the raid at the rapper's residence and investigation.

While stating that Cassie had no motive to leak the video, also believing that she didn't have it, looking at her lawsuit, the attorneys have blamed the federal agents for a particular reason.

Per the attorneys, May 17 was a slow news day, with a break in the Donald Trump trial, and hence leaking the video would divert the attention towards Diddy.

The attorneys now want an evidentiary hearing.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

