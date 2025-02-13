Sean Diddy Combs Sues Network For USD 100M Over Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy Documentary

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and murder.

Sean Diddy Combs has sued NBCUniversal, Peacock TV, and production firm Ample for 100 million USD. In his lawsuit, the incarcerated rapper claimed the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy made false and hurtful assertions regarding him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy has filed the suit in a New York state court, in which the complaint contends that the documentary promotes unfounded claims. For instance, Combs was implicated in murders, committed sexual assault, and slept with minors.

Combs' attorneys said those allegations could prejudicially predispose prospective jurors before his coming trial. As per the outlet, Diddy's legal rep, Erica Wolff, said of the documentary, "Grossly exploiting the trust of their audience and racing to outdo their competition for the most salacious Diddy exposé."

She stressed that the network sought to "capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial."

The suit in particular objected to comments implying that Combs was behind the death of his former partner, Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G, Andre Harrell, and Heavy D. The documentary featured an interview with Al B. Sure, who claims that Porter was killed before she could disclose incriminating information about Diddy.

Combs also challenged claims by Courtney Burgess, subpoenaed by federal prosecutors to testify about purported videos of Combs sexually engaging with drunk celebrities and minors. The suit alleged, "Burgess has never met Mr. Combs and has never had any relationship with anyone in Mr. Combs’s family."

Sean Diddy Combs had also sued NewsNation and Burgess for similar claims, last month. He is currently awaiting trial.

Peacock's Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary premiered on January 14.