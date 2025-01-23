Sean Diddy Combs Takes Legal Action Against News Network and Grand Jury Witness in 50M USD Defamation Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sued Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of NewsNation, and Courtney Burgess, a grand jury witness for 50 million USD in defamation in a New York federal court.

Diddy claims that defendants spread false statements that Burgess possesses explicit footage that supposedly shows Combs engaging in non-consensual sexual acts with celebrities, as well as minors. Burgess claimed during interviews that he possesses incriminating footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Combs' lawyer Erica Wolff stated that her client is "taking a stand against the malicious falsehoods that have been fabricated and amplified by individuals seeking to profit at his expense."

Wolf said the accusations were fabricated and malicious and that the defendants recklessly spread lies for personal gain. She noted, "Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated."

The lawsuit cites statements by Burgess, who, in interviews, said Kim Porter, the late mother of Combs' four children, had sent him videos that were said to show Combs attacking drunken celebrities and minors.

Furthermore, the lawsuit cites unsubstantiated claims from Mitchell regarding police reports that allegedly support sexual assault claims against him, which were eventually dismissed by authorities.

Burgess' attorney, Ariel Mitchell, also alleged tapes were being passed around in Hollywood. He added that apparently, a person contacted him "to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge."

Sean Diddy Combs wants the defendants to be held liable for the intentional falsehoods of information that have fanned the fumes of speculation against him. The disgraced rapper claims this has tarnished his reputation as well as hindered his chances to receive a fair trial.

