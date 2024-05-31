Sean Diddy Combs To Miss Daughter’s Graduation

The ongoing speculation going around is the popular American rapper Sean Diddy Combs seems to be returning home!

The music executive has been in Florida since federal agents raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes in March, missing key moments in his children's lives.

Sean Diddy Combs, 54, was absent when his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, 17, attended their prom earlier this month, TMZ reported Thursday.

The high school juniors wore matching black dresses to the dance and shared celebratory photos on Instagram.

Sean Diddy Combs informs daughter Chance he'll miss her Graduation

The outlet reported that rapper Sean Combs told his daughter Chance, 18, he won't attend her Sierra Canyon School graduation on Thursday. His family believes he's keeping a low profile due to his legal issues.

The scandal began in November 2023 when Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of rape and physical violence in a lawsuit. They settled the next day for an undisclosed amount.

Also, more trouble began when earlier this month, hotel surveillance footage from March 2016 showed Combs kicking, dragging, and throwing an object at singer Cassie Ventura. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Cassie Ventura on domestic violence: Recovering but better today

"Domestic violence changed me in ways I never imagined," wrote Ventura, 37, on the social media platform Instagram. "Though I've worked hard to heal, I'm still recovering."

Advertisement

The I'll Be Missing You performer issued a social media apology without naming his ex, as reportedly agreed in their settlement. Amid Ventura's lawsuit and the surfaced video, Combs faced multiple sexual assault lawsuits as well.

It is not enough! Combs' 26-year-old son, King, is also being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a yacht in 2022.

The Grammy Award Winner, Sean Daddy Combs had King with Kim Porter in 1998, who is also the mother of Jessie and D'Lila.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Believes The Video Of Him Beating Cassie Ventura 'Doesn't Tell Full Story'; Here's What Source Says