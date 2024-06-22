Sean Diddy Combs Wipes Out All Instagram Posts In Wake Of Cassie Assault Video Controversy And Legal Troubles

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

In a recent and surprising move, Sean Diddy Combs’ has cleaned up all the posts from his Instagram account while being inactive on other social media accounts. Let’s take a look at what exactly recently happened on the social media of the It's All About The Benjamins rapper.

Sean Diddy Combs deletes posts on Instagram

In a new turn of events, the Instagram account of The Bad Boy Records founder was seen to be all cleansed, with no posts remaining. While the photos of Sean Diddy Combs have been deleted from social media, a video that was uploaded in the month of May too happens to be out of sight.

In the video, the music mogul was seen apologizing to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The clip had been uploaded by the I'll Be Missing You artist after video surveillance footage had surfaced that showed Diddy Combs assaulting his partner.

Now the 20 million followers are questioning the artist's next move. However, the bio of the star still reads “Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid,” while being linked to the stated album.

Talking about his social media activity, the Been Around the World singer has not posted anything on his X (formerly Twitter) account since February 4. However, the profile has not been deleted and is still live.

Similarly, he has been absent from posting anything on his Threads account since August 2023, but the account still can be seen publicly.

Why might Sean Diddy Combs delete his posts?

The deletion of posts has come following the prom send-off of his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, that the artist had missed in the month of May. As per a report by TMZ, the rapper had not even attended his daughter Chance’s graduation, which happened at the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Following his legal troubles that began in November 2023, Sean Diddy Combs might be trying to avoid the public eye. His ex-girlfriend Ventura had accused him of rape, physical violence, and more in 2023, while also filing a lawsuit.

The following day, both artists settled out of court with a deal of $30 million.

During this same period, Sean Diddy Combs was also dragged into another lawsuit by music producer Lil’ Rod for another $30 million. With that, the artist was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in a suit.

However, Combs had been denying all the allegations via his lawyer.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

