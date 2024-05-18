Sean Diddy's Son King Combs Defends Father Amid Shocking Assault Video Leak; 50 Cent Responds

Trigger Warning: The below article includes references to violence and physical abuse

Sean Diddy is now making headlines as old shocking video footage showing him allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is going viral on the internet.

This video footage might further plague his reputation as he is currently facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of alleged s**ual misconduct and r*pe. Amidst this video leak, his son, King Combs, has released a diss track defending his father.

As per several reports, Combs has allegedly slammed rapper 50 Cent in his track, with whom his father has a rumored long-time rivalry. Here's what Cent has said in his reaction regarding the now-viral video and about Diddy's son's diss track.

50 Cent reacts to Sean Diddy's alleged assault video

In recent months, Sean Diddy has found himself involved in several controversies. An old video footage featuring rapper Sean Diddy allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is now doing rounds on the internet.

The disturbing video shows Diddy allegedly beating Ventura in a hotel lobby. Now, amid the reported legal battle of the rapper, 50 Cent, who has been openly expressing his views on social media on the ongoing matter of Diddy, has reacted to the latest video footage via his X account.

Cent took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video of Sean Diddy, obtained by CNN, expressing his thoughts in the caption, writing, "Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

After the release of this disturbing video, Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, told Us Weekly in a statement, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Sean Diddy's son, King Combs, came to his defense as he released new diss tracks

50 Cent has been relentless in trolling Sean Diddy amid his ongoing alleged assault allegations. Recently, he teased his son King Combs, whose real name is Christian Combs, for releasing a diss track titled Pick a Side as he came to his father's defense.

According to rumors, Combs allegedly slammed 50 Cent in his latest track, which he dropped on May 12. Following this, the Baby by Me rapper took to Instagram to express his views.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cent, 48, reacted to Combs' track, writing, per Forbes, “I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me, guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.