Sean Gunn teases a 'TDK & the Weasel' show with Nathan Fillion and The Suicide Squad fans are all for it

Ever since The Suicide Squad has released in US and other countries, fans have been looking forward to seeing these amazing characters from DCEU again after the film managed to leave them impressed. While the wait for John Cena's Peacemaker series may be long, actor Sean Gunn recently took to Instagram to jokingly tease fans about a show that he will work on with Nathan Fillion's character from the film, T.D.K (The Detachable Kid).

Taking to Instagram, Sean Gunn shared a photo of himself and Nathan Fillion from The Suicide Squad and wrote, "Thrilled to announce my new show “T.D.K & the Weasel” with @nathanfillion coming soon to HBOMax!* *note: some information in this post may be untrue." While Gunn was only joking about it, fans seem to have liked the idea of it and were quick enough to express their excitement for it in the comments.

A fan responding to Gunn's post wrote, "like I get this is meant and a joke, but I would still watch the hell outta that show." Another fan who almost thought Gunn was being real wrote, "Damn you got my hopes up for a second there."

Check out Sean Gunn's post here:

In terms of The Suicide Squad spin-off series, John Cena's Peacemaker is the only one that has been confirmed and will be premiering on HBO Max. It was recently confirmed by director James Gunn that the series has wrapped up its production. The 8-episode series will reportedly show the origins of the Peacemaker character as well as have a connection to the present events. As per the director, the series will be set in both past and present events relating to the character's DCEU timeline.

ALSO READ: The Suicide Squad director James Gunn defends choosing Starro instead of Superman to fight supervillains