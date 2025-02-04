Sean Hayes Asks Ariana Grande If She Remembered Inviting Him to ‘Drunken Sleepover’; Don’t Miss Her Reply

Ariana Grande and Sean Hayes appear to have wholesome memories of when they worked together in Hairspray Live! which was around 10 years ago. Looking back at it, on his podcast SmartLess, The Bucket List star asked her if she recalled the drunken sleepover invitation that she gave him at that time.

On the podcast, which is also co-hosted by Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, Hayes shared that he didn't know why but he recalled one of the “cutest, greatest things,” Grande ever did– which was about a decade ago when they did the above-mentioned project, as per People magazine’s article.

The actor recalled that they were sitting in a makeup chair and the We Can’t Be Friends singer told him that a few of them were going to her house later that night and they were “going to get totally wasted and then sleepover,” and in the morning, her mother was going to make them pancakes.

The Thank You, Next vocalist responded by saying, “Did I say that? That's crazy.” The host shared, “ And that was so sweet that you invited me, and I turn to you and I go, 'Ariana,' and you said, 'Yeah,' and I said, 'I am 45 years old!'”

Advertisement

Hayes further expressed, “It was so sweet though, it was so sweet.” Arnett joked that Hayes said that he was 45 years old and that he would see Grande for pancakes.

As per the publication’s article, the songstress mentioned not believing, “that that's how I would have ever said anything ever.” She shared that she recalled that cast party. Grande added that it was hilarious and that it was a long time back.

As far as Grande's professional front goes, it appears to be a big year for her as she has been nominated for an Academy Award under the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked.