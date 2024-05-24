Sean Kingston And His Mother Get Arrested After SWAT Raids; All You Need To Know About Charges Against Him

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, rocked the 2000s with his hit songs, including Beautiful Girls and Eenie Meenie.

On Thursday, the singer’s mother, Janice Turner, was detained by the Florida police. On the same day, Kingston was also arrested while he was in California for a performance. Read ahead to know more about the arrest.

Why was Sean Kingston arrested?

According to the New York Post, an arrest warrant was issued for the singer prior to the SWAT raid that happened in Kingston’s rented South Florida mansion. The singer was in California at the time.

As per the People, the lawsuit between Ver Ver Entertainment and Kingston prompted a raid on the singer’s Florida residence. The lawsuit says that the artist failed to pay for products acquired from the company.

As per the complaint obtained by the publication, the Fire Burning singer presented “numerous false representations” to the entertainment company and also claimed that he had an ongoing professional relationship with his former song collaborator and singer Justin Bieber.

The complaint alleges that the Me Love singer violated his contract by failing to pay them as promised following several attempts to collect payments in January. The suit further alleged that the artist “has a long history of engaging in fraudulent conduct."

More on Sean Kingston’s arrest

As per the outlet, the company claims that a judgment was made against the artist for obtaining $356,000 in watches without paying for them in 2015. Further judgments were made in 2016 and 2022 after he allegedly obtained $301,500 in jewels and luxury watches valued over a million dollars without payment.

Broward Sheriff’s office confirmed to People that “This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston, without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges.”

As per the outlet, “According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, Calif."

Prior to his arrest, Kingston took his Instagram story, and addressing his mother’s arrest, he wrote about people loving negative energy. He expressed that he is good, as is his mother. He also wrote about his lawyer handling everything at that moment.

