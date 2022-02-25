Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine to shoot the documentary on ongoing Russian invasion

Sean Penn, actor, and director has reportedly been working on a documentary in Ukraine that will dig deeper into the ongoing Ukraine-Russia rift that quickly elevated into an armed invasion by Russia on Wednesday. Penn has previously won two Academy Awards for his roles in the crime mystery thriller Mystic River and his portrayal of the American gay rights activist Harvey Milk in his 2008 biopic Milk.

Reports from Deadline suggest that the I Am Sam actor is filming this documentary for Vice and has even sat down with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a discussion on the documentary. Recently, the President posted on his Instagram a video of the two together as he wrote about his intentions behind the doc, "The more people know about the war in the Ukraine, the higher the likelihood of stopping Russia!" According to reports, Penn has also taken part in a government press conference today.

Earlier this week, Penn went to the capital of the country Kyiv and has been working there on the film. Penn had previously visited the country in November where he met with some military personnel who were stationed in the front lines in Donetsk, a city in Ukraine. The capital has been bombarded by missiles on Friday as the Russian forces continue to assert their dominance on the country. During such destruction, the documentary is going to be critical in building the narrative from the grassroot perspective.

Meanwhile, the upcoming documentary is being produced by Vice Studios in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

