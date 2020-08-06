Sean Penn CONFIRMS he married Leila George in a 'COVID wedding'; Gives details about the intimate ceremony

Sean Penn recently confirmed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he was married to Leila George in what was a "COVID wedding" with his two kids and her brother as a part of the intimate ceremony. Watch the 59-year-old actor's interview below.

It was on July 31, when Irena Medavoy, a close friend of Sean Penn, 59 and Leila George, 28, made the shocking revelation that the pair had gotten married. The series of photos shared by producer Mike Medavoy's wife included George showing her engagement ring as well as the couple's matching gold wedding bands. "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. Thank you for being like family, a son to mike. We are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner, [Sean]. true love that also changes the world for better," Irena had shared as her IG caption.

"You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s," Medavoy added. While the IG post has since been deleted, it was Penn himself who confirmed the good news while being interviewed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. While showing off his wedding band, Sean revealed to Meyers the details of his and Leila's "COVID wedding" sharing, "We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, and we were at the house; my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

When Seth joked that it sounded nice to have such a minimal guest list, the Mystic River star quipped back, "Let's say there are socially-liberating factors under COVID."

Check out Sean Penn confirming his wedding with Leila George on Late Night with Seth Meyers below:

Congratulations to the happy couple!

For the unversed, Sean and Leila began dating in 2016 while George is the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and has starred in films like The Kid and Mortal Engines. This is Penn's third wedding after Madonna (1985-1989) and Robin Wright (1996-2010). Besides dating Charlize Theron from 2013-2015, the Oscar-winning actor shares two kids with Robin - Dylan, 29 and Hopper, 26.

