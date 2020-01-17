Sean Penn makes a rare public appearance with his girlfriend Leila George at a charity gala

Sean Penn, 59, recently made a rare public appearance with his 27-year-old girlfriend Leila George at an event. Read on to know more.

Sean Penn and Leila George’s relationship is going strong. The 59-year-old actor and 27-year-old actress made a rare public appearance at Sean’s starry charity gala in Los Angeles. On January 15, the two attended Penn’s 10th annual gala benefiting CORE, to help areas devastated by natural disasters. The event was also attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Karolína Kurková, Naomi Campbell and Conan O'Brien. According to Fox News, DiCaprio sat next to Sean and George, and appeared for the event without his 22-years-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Sean's two kids, Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, who he shares with ex Robin Wright, were also in attendance at the gala. The rare appearance of the actor and his girlfriend comes about three years after they first sparked romance rumours back in 2016. E online had reported that the two had been spending a lot of time together. Leila, who is the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, further fuelled the rumours after she posted a photo of her and Sean in a recording studio working on an audiobook.

While the two never spoke about their relationship in public or during interviews, the couple made their red carpet debut at an event at LACMA in Los Angeles. Before dating Leila the actor was in a relationship with Charlize Theron. After dating for a while, in March 2016, Charlize confirmed that they have had called it quits. While Sean and Leila prefer keeping their relationship low-Key, in 2019, they were spotted on a double date with DiCaprio and and Morrone.

