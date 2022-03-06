Sean Penn OPENS UP on meeting President Zelensky amid Russian invasion in Ukraine: I was endlessly impressed

Sean Penn returned to the US after spending the last week in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The actor-director had reportedly headed to Ukraine to film a documentary and following his return home, the actor recently sat down for an interview with Anderson Cooper to reveal his experience and opened up about meeting Ukraine's President Zelensky during the same.

Penn who had previously shared a social media post about walking miles towards the Poland border also spoke about the startling way he saw Ukrainians fleeing their nation whilst leaving without any luggage. He added, "I was glad, not so much in the moment, but I was glad to have had the experience of having to see what it was to get through that border ... what it is to just sit there for sometimes days."

During his interaction with Anderson Cooper, Penn also spoke about meeting Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky before the Russian attack and after the invasion as well. Describing his courage and dignity, Penn said, " I don’t know if he knew he was born for this. It was clear I was in the presence of and this is reflective of so many Ukrainians something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage, dignity, love and the way he has unified the country. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and Ukraine", via CNN.

Penn had arrived in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, last week to work on the documentary about the ongoing Russian invasion. However, as the situation intensified, the actor left Ukraine via Poland.

