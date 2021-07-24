Sean Penn REFUSES to resume shooting for TV series Gaslit until everyone in the production is vaccinated

Sean Penn is taking the COVID-19 crisis very seriously, as everyone else should too. The actor, 60, has provided an ultimatum to the production of Gaslit, in which he is starring alongside Julia Roberts. As the Delta of COVID-19 activates in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, Penn has “drawn a line in the sand” insisting everyone in the production to get vaccinated before he returns to the set.

As reported by Deadline, via ET Canada, Penn has even offered to provide free vaccinations for the entire cast and crew through his organization, Community Organised Relief Effort (CORE). Via this initiative, however, Penn has intended to work on making vaccination mandatory to control the spread of COVID-19, especially in film sets where to go unvaccinated puts everyone else in jeopardy.

An email was reportedly sent to the cast and crew of Gaslit on Wednesday urging on the availability of a clinic for the team members to receive their jabs accordingly. The production team will also be asked to show proof of getting both their jabs before they can resume filming as a team. The series has also started filming and has only a few weeks of production left.

Penn’s concern for staff members who are outside ‘Zone A’, which is the most restricted area of the set in terms of COVID-19 protocols, is not because of him catching the virus as he has been double vaccinated, reports Metro. While it is, in fact, a huge gesture on his part, the process would require studios and unions to come to a negotiation point before a normal vaccine policy is agreed upon.

Recently, Penn was also spotted on the Cannes red carpet with daughter Dylan for his movie Flag Day.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: I Am Sam: The Sean Penn film is a must watch that will tug at your heart