Sean Penn Says He'll Never Have His 'Heart Broken By Romance Again'; Appreciates Life Free From 'Trauma Gods'

Sean Penn was burned not once but three times in his love life, and the 63-year-old actor is now "thrilled every day" to be single.

Penn, who got married and divorced three times between 1985 and 2022, opened up about his changed perspective on romance in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, June 22. The actor said he's just free, and if he is ever going to be in a relationship after all, "I’m still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I'm not going to be hurting."

“I don't sense I'll have my heart broken by romance again,” the Asphalt City actor added.

Sean Penn — Marriages and Divorces

For those who are unaware, Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. In 1996, he found love again with Robin Wright, with whom he shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 33, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 30.

Following their 2010 divorce, Penn tied the knot with Australian actress Leila George in 2020. In October 2021, George filed for divorce, and the process was finalized in April 2022.

Penn has also reportedly romanced Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Olga Korotyayeva, Elizabeth McGovern, Susan Sarandon, Emily Lloyd, Jessica White, and more.

While reflecting on his love life during the aforementioned conversation, the two-time Oscar winner recalled instances where “the first thing I see in the morning are eyes wondering what I'm going to do to make them happy that day. Rarely reciprocated.” Penn, in the interview, regarded his female friends, who are “beautiful, wonderful people, wonderful with their partners or wonderful on their own,” for showing him that relationships do not have to be draining or dramatic.

The movie star noted to the publication that he avoids all “unnecessary drama and visits from the trauma gods.”

Sean Penn on the work front — Daddio, and an untitled Warner Bros. film

Penn has been vigorously promoting his role as a philosophizing New York City cab driver named Clark opposite Dakota Johnson’s Girlie in Daddio. The critically acclaimed Christy Hall flick will be released in limited US theaters this Friday.

Earlier this year, the Mystic River actor reunited with his Licorice Pizza director Paul Thomas Anderson to sign an untitled Warner Bros. film, per the Daily Mail. The movie is also reported to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Alana Haim.

The contemporary IMAX movie, per the aforementioned publication, is said to be the 53-year-old filmmaker's most commercial film to date, and it's already secured an August 2025 release window for itself.

