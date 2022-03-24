Sean Penn signs deal to help Ukrainian refugees, says 'I’m going to do everything I can'

Sean Penn is continuing to provide his support to the people of Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia's unlawful invasion of the nation. Penn, who has been working on a documentary on the war for Vice, trekked to Poland from Ukraine and has been there ever since with his charity group, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), assisting people.

However, Penn, who signed a humanitarian pact with Krakow Mayor Jacek Majchrowski on Wednesday, maintained they will remain "the course" in order to support people in need. The actor said at a press conference, “This is one of the most heartbreaking moments in most of our lifetimes for the world at large and it is a crisis at large,” as per Metro. Sean further said, “This one is going to go on for some time and I think my answer to the question is going to be the same answer that anybody with CORE and all people of goodwill would have. Which is I’m going to do everything I can do."

Meanwhile, Penn was in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, when the Russian invasion started in late February to film a documentary, according to the Ukrainian president's administration at the time. In a video shared to the Ukrainian president's official Instagram account, the double Oscar winner was shown attending a government press conference in Kyiv and meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Penn is filming a documentary in Ukraine, some of his Hollywood colleagues have turned to social media to provide information to resources and to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

