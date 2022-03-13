Sean Penn tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Ukraine; Skips attendance at DGA Awards 2022

Sean Penn recently returned from war-torn Ukraine where he was shooting a documentary. Following the same, the actor who was to make an appearance at the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards that were held on Saturday, March 12. Although Penn appeared to have given the event a miss due to his COVID-19 diagnosis as reported by Just Jared.

As per reports, it was director Paul Thomas Anderson who revealed the news of Penn testing positive for the virus while on stage to receive an honour that was to be presented to him by Penn. Sean was scheduled to present Paul with his DGA medallion for directing his latest Oscar-nominated movie Licorice Pizza, which also stars the actor in a cameo role.

The award was presented to Anderson by Penn's ex-wife Leila George. During his acceptance speech, the Licorice Pizza director lauded Penn for his efforts amid the global pandemic. The actor was seen in a cameo role in the film starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in lead roles. Penn essayed a fictional version of Hollywood's yesteryear star William Holden in the film.

Penn recently returned from Ukraine where he was shooting for a documentary amid the Russian invasion. The actor also met with President Zelenskyy while in Ukraine and in an interaction with CNN's Anderson Cooper after his return, spoke about his encounter and maintained that he was impressed by the President and his courage. The actor during his time in Ukraine had also shared a photo on social media that showed him walking for miles towards the Poland border.

