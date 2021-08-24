Sean Penn urges people to get COVID vaccine; Requests only a ‘vaccinated audience’ in theatres

British actor Sean Penn recently expressed his thoughts about COVID vaccinations and the importance of getting the vaccine. If you didn’t know, last month it was reported that the Oscar-winning actor refused to work on his upcoming Starz series Gaslit until everyone on set had been vaccinated.

Now, speaking to CNN about his new film Flag Day, Sean said that he’d rather not have unvaccinated people going to see his movies. “I am so grateful that audiences — and yes, we’ll come around to that I would request only vaccinated audiences — have an opportunity to see this theatrically,” the actor said. “It’s rare these days to have something that is exclusively theatrical. Eventually, it will stream, and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, though I think I’ll probably offend them out of that choice,” he added.

According to Variety, at the premiere of Flag Day on August 11 Sean said, “I do request people who are not vaccinated, don’t go to the cinemas. Stay home until you are convinced of these very clearly safe vaccines.”

“I didn’t want to feel complicit in something that was taking care of one group and not the other. And I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated. I believe it should be mandatory, like turning your headlights on in the car at night,” he told CNN, adding that only crew members who work directly with actors are required to be vaccinated.

