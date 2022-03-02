Sean Penn walks miles to the Polish border after abandoning his car in Ukraine amid documentary filming

Sean Penn set afoot towards the Poland border after abandoning his car as seen in his latest post amid his documentary shoot in Ukraine. On Monday, the Academy Award-winning took to Twitter and revealed that he and two colleagues walked "miles" to the Polish border after abandoning their car on the side of a road with a photo from the situation.

In his tweet, Penn wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

It was previously reported a week ago that Penn has been working on a documentary in Ukraine after he was photographed at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Penn had also shared a statement on Twitter regarding the Russian invasion and said, "President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost."

Check out Sean Penn's tweet here:

While Penn has been shooting a documentary in Ukraine, several of his Hollywood colleagues have taken to their social media to share links to resources and are also raising donations to help out Ukrainian refugees. Recently, actor Brian Cox also pledged his support for Ukraine and called out the Russian invasion in a fired-up speech at the SAG Awards.

