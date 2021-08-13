Sean Penn wants COVID 19 vaccine to be ‘mandatory’; Says 'all businesses need to take the lead'

Sean Penn wants everyone to get their vaccine shot, no matter what it takes. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, The actor-director of "Flag Day" said that he believes receiving the COVID-19 vaccination should not be an option. “This is one of those things that should be mandatory. My deep belief, personally, is that it’s no different having everybody being able to drive 100 miles an hour in a car,” he said.

The actor went on to say that he is "frustrated" by individuals who are eligible for immunization yet are reluctant. “There’s different kinds of hesitancies and so I don’t think that there’s much excuse to not know the information available anymore. That’s part of why I think it should be mandatory,” Penn explained. “A resistance that’s just based on a certain kind of… lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race, I’ve become very frustrated by that. But I can only work within my own bounds and say that, for me, it should be mandatory.”

Penn's vaccination stance was previously known when it was claimed that he would not return to the set of his show "Gaslit" unless the whole cast and staff had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Penn, who is completely vaccinated, expressed his worries amid the rising Delta strain, according to sources. Throughout the pandemic, the actor has pushed for people to be responsible, and his group CORE has set up free testing and vaccination stations throughout Los Angeles. Last year, he provided free testing during Black Lives Matter demonstrations and slammed vaccination site workers who complained about working long hours.

ALSO READ:Sean Penn REFUSES to resume shooting for TV series Gaslit until everyone in the production is vaccinated