Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if President Zelensky is snubbed from the Academy Awards

Sean Penn supports Amy Schumer's proposal of having Ukraine's President Zelensky beam into the Oscars ceremony, even going so far as to suggest that if it doesn't happen, the show should be boycotted. The Oscar winner – who has two statuettes of his own – made the audacious remark Saturday during a CNN interview on the humanitarian effort he and his team are doing in Europe to provide relief and supplies to Ukrainians.

During the show as per Just Jared, Sean threatened to smash his two Oscar statues if the 2022 event snubs Ukraine's president. “If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public,” Sean said as per Just Jared.

He continued, “I pray that’s not what happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m going to hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is.”

Meanwhile, Penn was in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, when the Russian invasion started in late February to film a documentary, according to the Ukrainian president's administration at the time. In a video shared to the Ukrainian president's official Instagram account, the double Oscar winner was shown attending.

ALSO READ:Sean Penn signs deal to help Ukrainian refugees, says 'I’m going to do everything I can'