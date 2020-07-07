Sebastian Athie passes away at 24; ‘Your art and your smile stay forever’ says Disney channel

Disney Channel Latin America confirmed that 24-year-old Sebastián Athie passed away on July 4. While the cause of death is not yet known, it is certain that the tragic loss has left friends and family in shock.

Actor Sebastián Athie died on July 4, at the age of 24. Disney Channel Latin America confirmed his death news and shared a statement which said, "Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell." The cause of death was not immediately known.

Athie played Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentine teen TV series O11CE, which was one of his most notable roles. The show has been airing since 2017 on Disney Channel Latin America. Athie has also appeared on the Mexican drama series La Rosa de Guadalupe, according to IMDB.

After his passing, Athie's co-stars and loved ones paid tribute to his legacy on social media. "I am very sad indeed," O11CE actor Santiago Stieben captioned an Instagram video expressing his remorse. I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always."

His co-star Guido Pennelli shared on Instagram, "I love you forever, brother." Actress Paulina Vetrano looked back at the memories she and Arthie shared with a number of Instagram photos, writing in part, "You left a huge footprint that will mark everyone who knows you for life! You are the brother I chose! Rest in peace friend, here you will continue to illuminate with your talent and your art forever!"

