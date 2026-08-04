Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Become Parents, Welcome Their First Baby; Report

Hollywood stars Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have reportedly embraced a new chapter in their relationship as first-time parents. According to Us Weekly, the couple welcomed their first baby last month in July 2027, officially becoming a family of three after announcing their pregnancy in May. While neither Stan nor Wallis has publicly addressed the reports, representatives for the actors have yet to comment on the latest development.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis began dating in 2022

Stan and Wallis have been linked romantically since May 2022, when they sparked dating speculation after appearing together in a since-deleted Instagram photo from Robert Pattinson's birthday celebration. Despite their celebrity status, the pair have largely kept their relationship private, making only a handful of public appearances over the years. Their red carpet debut came at the 2025 Golden Globes, where they celebrated Stan's biggest career milestone together.

The couple shared a memorable moment at the ceremony after Stan won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for A Different Man. As they celebrated inside the venue, the actor also acknowledged Wallis during his acceptance speech, saying, "Annabelle, I love you."

Sebastian Stan on becoming father

The pregnancy reports first surfaced in April after Wallis was spotted in New York City with a visible baby bump. The following month, Stan shared his excitement about fatherhood during an interview with Deadline, saying, "I want to be a good dad." He added, "I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I'm 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now."

Baby bump debut at Cannes 2026

Wallis officially debuted her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where she arrived alongside Stan in one of the couple's rare public appearances. The actress lovingly cradled her baby bump as the Marvel star wrapped an arm around her while posing for photographs.

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