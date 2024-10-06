Sebastian Stan And His Co-Star Adam Pearson Open Up About Filming 'Intricate' Fight Scene In Aaron Schimberg's A Different Man

Sebastian Stan and his co-star Adam Pearson have received positive reactions for their remarkable performances in the black comedy psychological thriller A Different Man. In this project, Stan takes on the role of Edward, while Pearson portrays Oswald.

Both actors have impressed fans with their acting skills, and they recently discussed the intricate fight scene they filmed for the Aaron Schimberg-directed film. Stan also mentioned that they didn't rehearse that part of the scene beforehand. Read on to know more details!

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Sebastian Stan and his co-star Adam Pearson opened up about their experience shooting a pivotal fight scene in their latest movie, A Different Man. Stan shared that they didn’t have a chance to rehearse the part beforehand, where the ceiling and lights collapse, during the brawl because of logistical challenges, saying, "Basically, it was the thing you see in the movie is the first time that that happened."

The actor added, "And so it was, everyone felt lucky that we got it. But yeah, it was intricate." Stan explained that the scene was 'emotionally intense,' and it was crucial to get it right, noting that sometimes being under pressure can help with the performance.

The Apprentice actor further mentioned that despite the risks, the lack of rehearsal helped make the fight feel as 'realistic as possible.' His co-star Pearson added that it gave the scene a 'chaotic' feel.

Stan explained that their characters were not experienced fighters, particularly pointing out that Edward had never fought before, and as a result, he shouldn't appear like he knows how to fight.

According to the official synopsis, A Different Man follows aspiring actor Edward (Stan), who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors on his face. However, after undergoing a radical medical procedure to transform his appearance, his dream of a new face soon turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

As for, Adam Pearson, the actor shared with the publication how he had been anxiously counting down to the day they would film the fight scene. He recalled marking the date on his calendar and mentioned that when his phone alarm went off, it reminded him that he would be 'fighting Bucky' that day. Pearson humorously added, "I went ‘Oh, you're gonna die today, Pearson’."

The Chained for Life actor explained that the scene had many complex elements, noting that he had to position his hand correctly, perform specific actions, jump over the sofa, and react to changes in the lighting. He added that he also had to start crying at the right moment, making the scene feel overwhelming due to everything happening simultaneously.