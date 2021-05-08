Sebastian Stan and Lily James transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the first look of Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan and Lily James look unrecognizable in the first look pictures of upcoming series based on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are all set to star in Hulu's upcoming limited series, Pam & Tommy based on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The first look pictures of the duo have now been released and the actors look unrecognizable as themselves. Lily and Sebastian are seen posing in an identical picture to that of Pamela and Tommy and one can hardly spot the differences between the duo, such are the similarities.

The series will revolve around the behind-the-scenes story about the release of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s sex tape, which had cooked up a storm back in the day. It is even considered the first 'viral' video when it comes to celebrity scandals.

In the first look pictures, Stan can be seen all tattooed up like Tommy Lee whereas Lily James goes full blonde with bangs in an unrecognizable look. The series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò in supporting roles. Rogen will play the role of Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

Check out the first look pictures here:

While Hulu released official pictures of the series, Sebastian also took to his Instagram to share another picture of himself in his Tommy Lee look and captioned it along with Lee's quote saying, "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

It has been reported that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have at no point been attached to the series. Pam & Tommy is written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis. A release date for the series is yet to be confirmed.

