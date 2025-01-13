Sebastian Stan Gushes About Comedy Powerhouse Cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts: 'It's Going To Be A Nice Treat'

Sebastian Stan opens up on Marvel's unique approach to Thunderbolts*, highlighting how the anti-hero ensemble film is different from other MCU endeavors.

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Gossip Girl alum spoke briefly about how unique the movie will be, saying the team is in their own league.

Teasing Stan about the secretive nature of the MCU, Seth began, "I know the biggest waste of time is when a person like me asks somebody in a Marvel movie about what's coming."

Stan responded, referring to his Thunderbolts* co-stars, saying, "We're really a group all on our own, you know, on our own island, so to speak."

The Apprentice actor drew attention to the immensely skilled cast, which includes David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Stan looked forward to seeing the response from viewers and labeled the project as a welcome addition to the Marvel catalog.

He said, "And, but, some of the funniest people—Wyatt Russell and David Harbour are some of the funniest people. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is amazing... [so is] Florence Pugh. And so I'm excited about what people are going to say. I think it's going to be a nice treat, you know."

Stan also reflected on the growth of his acting career since taking up the role of Bucky Barnes in 2011. He has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films and series like I, Tonya, The Apprentice, A Different Man, Pam & Tommy, and more.

Stan attributed a part of his success to his Marvel family. He said, "I've grown up with Marvel, you know, essentially. I grew as an actor and with this character. It's like I have, you know, a brother in a way, a family member, that I see for Thanksgiving every year. That's how it feels."

"And they're so supportive. And I think if I didn't have them, honestly, I don't know if I would have taken these chances. So yeah, I've been lucky, man," Stan added.

Marvel Studios brings Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) back alongside Florence Pugh's Black Widow and more in Thunderbolts* in May 2025.

