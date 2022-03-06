Sebastian Stan jokes about 'taking a break' from Anthony Mackie; Find out why

Sebastian Stan claimed that he hasn't heard from Anthony Mackie, his co-star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in months. Stan sprang to prominence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, a character he initially performed in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He returned in the 2014 sequel, where he played Steve Roger's wingman Sam Wilson/Falcon.

However, while Stan and Mackie have developed a genuine connection as a result of their numerous MCU productions together, the Winter Soldier actor recently stated that he hasn't heard from his co-star in months. Stan revealed to Yahoo Entertainment journalist Kevin Polowy that he last contacted Mackie in November of last year to send him a photo of his Christmas tree, but he received no answer. The 39-year-old actor quipped that he and Mackie are "taking a break" right now. Despite Mackie's silence, Stan acknowledged his love and appreciation for his old friend.

Stan said as per Screenrant, "I love him. That's the real problem. I actually miss him. You have to work with him one time. He's the best guy to always remind you of how fleeting everything is and how fun it should be also, while it has to be all these other things, that we're lucky to be able to do this. But I'm very excited about [Captain America 4] and I think he's gonna be great."

Meanwhile, Stan has moved on from the MCU with a number of ventures since the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He now co-stars with Lily James in the Hulu bio-drama Pam & Tommy as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Fresh, his latest comedic thriller film, is currently available on Hulu and follows the actor as a cannibalistic lover who falls for a young lady portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones.

