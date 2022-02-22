Sebastian Stan JOKES how Tom Holland was responsible for the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan has a hilarious reason why he thinks it's Tom Holland who is responsible for him and Anthony Mackie getting their MCU show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Recently, as the actor sat down with Vanity Fair to look back on his career, the actor had a funny realisation it may have been Holland who was responsible for teaming up Bucky and Sam together.

While discussing his MCU projects, Stan spoke about Civil War where he recalled the fight that goes down between Bucky, Sam, and then-MCU newcomer Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. The scene highlights how well Bucky and Sam work together as a team and hence Stan credited Holland for the scene.

He said, "It was so weird and wild 'cause it was such a funny moment with sort of him [Holland] catching the arm and the punch and everything, Anthony and I sort of having to come together over... Basically, Anthony and I got a show because of Tom Holland, that's what I'm realizing as I'm talking. Which is something I'd really hate for him to know. Tom, that is. Not Anthony", via Vanity Fair.

In the same video, Sebastian also looked back at his character, Winter Soldier's journey in the MCU and spoke about how he felt that his role was going to be over after the first Captain America film though much to his surprise, he ended up playing the role for 10 years.

As for his MCU show, it has not yet been confirmed whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will return for another season.

