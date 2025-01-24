Sebastian Stan Nabs Academy Award Nomination For The Apprentice, Playing Donald Trump

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Sebastian Stan is making waves in the Hollywood film industry with his extravagant roles. Through his recent outing, The Apprentice, the actor from Fresh recently nabbed an Academy Award nomination for the best actor.

The Romanian and American actor earned a 2025 Oscars nomination for portraying the now-US President Donald Trump in the aforementioned movie.

For those who do not know, The Apprentice had already stirred the film industry as the project had become a subject of controversy, even though it received a great response at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Donald Trump’s attorney had filed a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmakers, while also threatening to sue them over future marketing or distribution of the feature.

Meanwhile, in September 2024, producer Kinematics sold its stake in the film; as former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, reportedly objected to a scene in the movie, where Sebastian Stan’s character is shown raping his then-wife Ivana.

Interestingly, Kinematics is backed by Snyder, who also happens to be a close friend of Donald Trump.

Moreover, none of the major U.S. distributors and streamers picked up the feature, even though it won several awards, generating buzz at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is directed by Ali Abbasi and is based on a script from Gabriel Sherman. Here the story talks about Trump launching his real estate business and rising into power. The story happens to be from the 1980s and shows a young Trump taking charge to change the face of New York City, with the help of late attorney Roy Cohn.

While Jeremy Strong plays the character of Cohn, Maria Bakalova is seen as Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan as Trump’s dad, Fred Trump Sr.

Even Strong has been nominated for the Oscars this year for best-supporting actor.

In the best actor category, Stan will be competing against Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo and Timothée Chalamet.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

