Sebastian Stan poses as a businessman from 'Romania' in this THROWBACK photo; Seen yet?

Looks like Sebastian Stan was an ace at posing from a very young age! The actor, 39, recently took to Instagram to post pictures from 1986’s Christmas when he apparently owned a ‘small business in Romania.’ The Avengers: Endgame actor shared that he was ‘still working’ on Christmas day, and fans cannot keep calm over how adorable he looks in the picture!

Stan’s picture is from the time when he was 4 years old. Dressed up in a white pullover and jeans, the boy looked absolutely adorable. In the picture, younger Stan is holding a telephone in his hand, highlighting which, he mentioned that he was working despite the day being Christmas! “In 1986, I ran a small business in Romania. By phone. On an analog system. On Christmas, I was still working,” he penned down while poking fun at his pose! Fans in the comments section have showered the Avengers’ actor with hearts and support. Many were impressed with his pose as a 4-year old and others were simply joking, and asking him to spill the beans on his business deal!

Check out Sebastian Stan’s picture:

The picture has already garnered 300k likes on the social media platform. Stan also called himself an ‘entrepreneur’ in the hashtags of his fun throwback post. In other news, the actor recently remembered his friend and co-avenger Chadwick Boseman on the occasion of the latter’s final MCU appearance as Black Panther in the Disney+ Hotstar series What If…?.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Stan shared the teaser of Chadwick’s episode and added three folded hands emojis!

