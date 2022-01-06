Sebastian Stan QUIPS why he hasn't watched Spider-Man: No Way Home yet: I don't like to support Tom Holland

Pretty much everyone under the sun has watched and can't stop raving about Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially Tom Holland's earnest, emotional performance. Bringing back past beloved Marvel characters was like a juicy cherry on top of the delicious cake! However, Sebastian Stan, who was last seen as fan-favourite Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is yet to watch Spidey's third instalment.

During an interview on Jake's Takes to promote his new movie, The 355, Sebastian was asked how he'd think Bucky would feel about the 'multiverse' narrative in Spider-Man: No Way Home, that is if he has watched the movie. "I haven't seen it because I haven't been to a theatre. I haven't managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing how all of them are going to interact in that one movie," Stan honestly confessed.

In what has been a running gang between him, Holland and the new Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian couldn't help himself from taking a hilariously sly dig at Tom. "But I typically don't like to support Tom Holland, so it's difficult. I just... I support the films but not him so much," Stan quipped. When the host joked about how he could still watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and just skip Holland's parts in the movie, Sebastian further quipped, "I could use that to go to the concession stand and then come back."

We can't get over this cherished MCU banter!

What did you think of Tom Holland's outstanding showing in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Do share your honest, personal review and your favourite moment from the MCU movie with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan is currently a top trend as Pam & Tommy's hot new trailer dropped a while back. Also starring Lily James and based on Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's tumultuous marriage, head on to our ALSO READ link below to watch the spicy trailer of the February 2 release that's making all the right waves right now.

ALSO READ: Pam & Tommy Trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan manage an infamous scandal from the '90s