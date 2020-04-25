Sebastian Stan REACTS to fans not being happy about Steve Rogers & Bucky Barnes' moment in Avengers: Endgame

Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes' end scene in Avengers: Endgame miffed of many fans as they felt their friendship deserved a better goodbye. Read below to know what Sebastian Stan had to say about the hysteria surrounding that Captain America and Winter Soldier farewell moment.

Avengers: Endgame was a jam-packed extravaganza as it was the cumulative end of a decade-long era, all wrapped up in three hours! With so many superheroes and even more storyline arcs, there were some hits and misses amidst the loyal MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans. While many fans of Captain America were happy with the ending where Steve Rogers decides to travel back in time and live out his happily ever after with the love of his life, Peggy Carter, many were disappointed that he left Bucky Barned behind. Moreover, they were miffed about the "too quick" goodbye between the best friends, with Steve going through hell and high water to protect Bucky from the world, including going against close friend Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War!

When The Hollywood Reporter quizzed Sebastian Stan on MCU fans' distaste towards that Captain America and Winter Soldier moment in Avengers: Endgame, the 37-year-old actor reasoned, "I don’t know if I was surprised. The Internet completely misconstrued something else and made it entirely into something that it wasn’t, but later, I sort of became aware that people really felt like we needed to have more between the two of them or something. But, it hadn’t occurred to me because, at the same time, that scene was saying so much with subtext. That being said, how do you put it all together in a three-hour movie? To merge all those different stories together, you could’ve had another movie of everybody saying goodbye to each other."

Moreover, Sebastian added to THR that he loves how much people care about Steve and Bucky and that they wanted more from them. However, for Stan, it was as much screen time as they've got left before the movie ends, with the duration already being so long. It's also the knowledge that Rogers and Barnes have always known each other's moves which makes the simple scene relevant.

"They knew each other so well that they could say, 'Okay, I know what he’s going to do, what decisions he’s going to make and I support that.' Yeah, it’s just what it was. That’s what was on the page, and that’s what we shot," the Endings, Beginnings star concluded.

Meanwhile, Sebastian will next be seen as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie as Falcon in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

