Sebastian Stan remembers Chadwick Boseman after late actor's final MCU appearance airs with What If...?

Sebastian Stan paid a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman as he took to Instagram to share a post on What If...?'s latest episode which featured the final appearance of Boseman in MCU in a voiceover role as T’Challa. While fans went through a sea of emotions watching the second episode of the animated show, it seems Stan too missed his co-star.

Sebastian took to his Instagram stories to share a teaser video of What If...?'s second episode which featured Boseman's T'Challa in an animated avatar along with his iconic voiceover. Sharing the same, Stan shared the folded hand emojis to pay a tribute to the late actor. While Stan didn't write anything more, it was evident from his gesture how wanted to honour Boseman and his final MCU act.

Not just Stan, netizens also gave an emotional response to hearing Boseman's voice one last time in the Marvel universe. The second episode featured a storyline that showed a possibility of T'Challa becoming the Star-Lord. The episode featured a very different side of Peter Quill that absolutely left fans amazed.

Check out Sebastian Stan's post here:

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28, 2020. The actor's final works also included his Academy-Award nominated film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Boseman who took on the role of beloved T'Challa in Black Panther will be dearly missed in the film's upcoming sequel and it has been revealed that Marvel has some big plans of honouring his character in the most special ways. The studio has also mentioned that they won't be recasting for his role.

ALSO READ: What If...? Episode 2 Twitter Review: Fans OVER THE MOON to see Chadwick Boseman in the series one last time