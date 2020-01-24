Sebastian Stan REVEALS The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will show characters in a new environment

The actor spoke in depth that the new series will see all the characters in fresh light and environment.

Sebastian Stan aka the Winter Soldier spoke to with ET Canada for a candid interview. The Hollywood star who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The actor spoke in depth that the new series will see all the characters in fresh light and environment. The actor further adds that all the actors on the series have got the opportunity to do things which they have never done before. Sebastian Stan does not fail to mention that this time around, he will be testing new waters, with respect to his character as well.

Now, with these statements from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, the fans have increased their curiosity levels. The audience members are now really intrigued as to what new aspects will the Marvel Cinematic Universe series add to its latest series. The new offering from Marvel is one of the most anticipated series with respect to where will the story line go after Captain America, for the two characters named Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. There have been many theories floating on social media platforms about what these two characters will be doing. But, only once the series is out, the fans will get a taste of the adventures that Falcon and the Winter Soldier undertake.

The Hollywood actor Daniel Bruhl will also return to the MCU series. Sebastian Stan also adds in the interview that he has a lot of fun with co-star Anthony Mackie. When Stan was quizzed about their on-set equation, he quickly said that there are days when he wants to kill Anthony, but there is no fun with Mackie.

